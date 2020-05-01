ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced that its first quarter financial results will be released on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 844-369-8774

International Dial-in Number: 862-298-0844

Replay Dial-in Number: 877-481-4010

Replay International Dial-in Number: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 34662

A telephone replay will be available May 14, 2020 through 4:30 p.m. ET on May 21, 2020.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like CT or MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Denise DiMeglio

(610) 228-2102

denise@gregoryfca.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Hassett

484-686-6600

joeh@gregoryfca.com

