

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) confirmed its previous guidance to deliver standalone adjusted earnings per share for the full-year 2020 of $9.61 to $9.71, representing growth of 8.1 percent at the midpoint. The standalone 2020 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $2.01 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items.



First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.42 compared to $2.14, previous year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter net revenues Were $8.62 billion, an increase of 10.1 percent on a GAAP Basis, or 10.7 percent operationally. Analysts expected revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

