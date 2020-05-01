

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he is concerned about the lack of 'sufficient solidarity' with the developing countries to tackle the destruction of COVID-19 pandemic.



During a virtual press briefing from UN headquarters, the UN Chief called for a worldwide relief package of at least 10 percent of the global economy's output, noting that the developing countries need massive and urgent support to respond to the worst economic and social crisis.



Acknowledging the emergency financing by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and the G20 leading economies' decision to suspend debt service payments for the poorest countries, the UN Chief added that 'even this is not enough.'



He stated that the debt moratorium must be extended to all developing countries that are unable to service their debt, including several middle-income countries.



According to the International Labour Organization or ILO, the global workforce will be hit with the equivalent of the loss of more than 300 million jobs. It is also expected that millions of children risk missing life-saving vaccines and that the number of those officially living in poverty could rise by around 500 million, the first increase in three decades.



Further, Guterres recalled his global ceasefire appeal in March, especially in Syria, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, to face the common enemy of COVID-19.



'All our efforts depend on strong political backing', stressed the UN chief.



In order to beat the coronavirus crisis, he urged for 'solidarity, unity and hope'. Guerres also maintained that a smart recovery from COVID-19 needs to go hand-in-hand with climate action and creation of green jobs.



On Friday, the UN would launch a new policy report to advise how best to protect older persons, and an analysis of COVID-19 consequences for persons with disabilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

