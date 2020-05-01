Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 14:46
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Nira Mistry
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited

1 May 2020

Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

