PR Newswire
01.05.2020 | 14:58
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Pacific Assets Trust plc

1 May 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020

Pacific Assets Trust plc Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734

