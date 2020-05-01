

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab) for the treatment of patients with Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. The European Commission typically delivers its final decision in approximately two months.



'If approved in Europe, ULTOMIRIS will be the first and only long-acting C5 inhibitor for the treatment of people with aHUS,' said John Orloff, Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development at Alexion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de