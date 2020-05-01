In terms of new solar installations, China was the world's largest PV market for the third year in a row with 30.1 GW of fresh capacity in the 12 months to the end of December, followed by the United States with 13.3 GW and Japan with 7.7 GW.Last year, PV developers throughout the world installed 114.9 GW of new solar power, according to fresh statistics from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its Snapshot of Global Photovoltaic Market 2020 report, the IEA said that last year's total represented a 12% increase from 2018, with significant growth across all continents. Overall, a total ...

