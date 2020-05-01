Douglas James, Digital Marketing Expert, is Featured in an Article on Entrepreneur.com

The Article Discussed a Number of Interesting Topics about Douglas, Including His Daily Routine, His Strong Belief in Physical Fitness and His Favorite Traffic Source for Promoting Digital Campaigns in 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Douglas James, a digital marketing expert and successful entrepreneur, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on Entrepreneur.com.

To read the article, which is titled "This Entrepreneur Harnessed the Power of Digital Marketing And Advertising Techniques To Reach the Top" in its entirety, please visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/349297.

As the article noted, Douglas, who is known as "The High-Ticket Client Guy," has trained and coached over 1,500 entrepreneurs on how to earn as much money as possible.

The author of the Entrepreneur.com article gave readers a lot of insight into Douglas and his daily routine, what inspired him to be an entrepreneur and more. For instance, a typical day for Douglas starts bright and early at 5 a.m. After enjoying a cup of black coffee with MCT oil, Douglas gets busy writing down three goals that he plans to accomplish that day.

Interestingly, Douglas noted, he does not check his phone for the first hour after waking up. He explained that the first part of the morning is all about setting his mindset, his body and getting ready to take on the day.

As Douglas told the author of the article, he didn't always envision himself as an entrepreneur, let alone a highly successful one.

"Actually, when I first started becoming an entrepreneur and started my online business, I didn't know what the heck I was doing really. It has all been trial and error and going through speed bumps and riding the roller coaster of life in business," he said.

One key to Douglas' success, he told the author, is his commitment to physical fitness. In addition to spending time in the gym on a regular basis, Douglas has a stand-up desk in his office along with a traditional sit-down one; he splits his time 50/50 between standing and sitting. He feels strongly that staying as fit as possible has helped his career to flourish.

"Do you ever notice like when you go to the gym or if you go for a run or anything, your creative juices just start flowing, right? It gets everything firing off and I like to keep myself in a creative state and the way to do that is to stay active throughout your day so you can keep growing," he said.

As for his favorite traffic source for promoting digital campaigns in 2020, Douglas said he is a huge fan of YouTube advertising. As he has seen first-hand countless times, YouTube advertising is an effective way to reach people who are watching a video, as opposed to merely scrolling on Facebook.

"If you can get in front of them at the right time, you can get them to watch video, they come in with a lot of high buyer intent, they're way more indoctrinated, they're more oriented to your process," Douglas said.

