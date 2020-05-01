Anzeige
01.05.2020
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 1

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 30 April 2020 was 252.88p (ex income) 256.70p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

01 May 2020

