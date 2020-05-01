Tax2efile Releases Statement about Data Breach

Tax2efile, a US-based company, investigated the data breach report and confirmed the data was engineered data for internal migration testing

HERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / The founders of Tax2efile are pleased to report that they have thoroughly investigated a recent data breach report and have confirmed that the data was engineered data for internal migration testing.

As per the company spokesperson, none of their customers was impacted by the data breach on the initial investigation.

"Our data infrastructure is safe, robust and complies with Federal IT and IRS safety and data security requirements," the spokesperson noted.

"We have engaged with a leading Cyber Defense Firm and reported the incident to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Our team is investigating to identify if there are any customers impacted. If we identify any customer impact, we will inform them about the situation and take appropriate mitigation steps."

