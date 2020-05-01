AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" of Convex Insurance UK Limited (Convex UK) (United Kingdom) and Convex Re Limited (Convex Re) (Bermuda). Both entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Convex Group Limited (Convex) (Bermuda), the non-operating holding company of the Convex group. The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) are stable.

The ratings reflect Convex's consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as the group's adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management, and factor in the strategic importance of Convex UK and Convex Re to the Convex group. Convex UK is the group's U.K.-based specialty (re)insurer. Convex Re is the group's Bermuda-based reinsurer. In addition to writing third-party reinsurance, it provides reinsurance protection to Convex UK.

Convex is expected to maintain the strongest level of consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), through a forecast period of five years, taking into account AM Best's additional capital requirements for new company formations. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the group's material exposure to catastrophe risk and the dependence on reinsurance to manage this risk.

The adequate operating performance assessment considers the group's five-year business plan, taking into account its competitive environment and heightened execution risk during the startup phase. Convex faces strong competition from well-established peers in its target markets and is highly reliant on brokers to access business. The group has senior management and underwriting teams in place that have extensive experience in the targeted classes of business. In AM Best's view, this increases the likelihood of market acceptance and successful execution of the group's business plan.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialicing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005355/en/

Contacts:

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0310

jessica.botelho@ambest.com

Ghislain Le Cam, CFA, FRM

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0268

ghislain.lecam@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com