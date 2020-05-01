Thunder River Enterprises Inc. Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement and Extension of Date to File Financial Reports

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Corporation") announces that an Acknowledgement of Termination Agreement has been entered into between the Corporation, 2191340 Alberta Ltd. and 80-20 Connect Inc. pursuant to which the parties thereto acknowledge that the amalgamation agreement dated the 15th day of May, 2019 between Thunder River, 2191340 Alberta Ltd. and 80-20 Connect Inc., which was previously announced on May 17, 2019, is terminated (the "Termination").

The Corporation also announces that pursuant to the Temporary Exemption From Certain Corporate Finance Requirement (the "Temporary Exemption") granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Corporation will be relying on the Temporary Exemption to file by April 29, 2020, its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") relating to the annual financial statements. The Corporation expects to file its annual financial statements and MD&A by not later than June 13, 2020.

The Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principals in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Except for the Termination, the Corporation has not had any business developments since the date of filing of its last interim financial reports on November 28, 2019.

