Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS7Y ISIN: US55616P1049 Ticker-Symbol: FDO 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:48 Uhr
5,374 Euro
-0,203
-3,64 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3135,37730.04.
5,3095,39730.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MACYS
MACYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MACYS INC5,374-3,64 %