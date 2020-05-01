Internet Marketing Company: Car Insurance Changes Caused By The Coronavirus Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. The website has recently launched a new article that talks about the most serious changes brought by the COVID-19 to the auto insurance industry.

To access the article, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/what-you-need-to-know-about-your-car-insurance-in-this-period-of-coronavirus-outbreak/

The effects of the coronavirus for the car insurance industry are already quite severe. Many drivers are quite concerned about their abilities to pay the premiums. Insurance companies have quickly reacted to the new challenges and have implemented special payment and financial assistance programs

No one could have anticipated the damages done by the current crisis. For his reason, the car insurance industry and the drivers are adapting and are making a few changes:

Premium refunds . Almost all insurance companies have pledged to return some money to their clients, in order to help them overcome these troubled times. The exact value of the refund depends on the carrier. While some companies offer only 10% for the premiums paid in April and May, others offer as much as 35%, while other companies will return a fixed sum of money. Other companies will provide rebates in the form of discounts for future premiums. In the case of refunds, the money is sent automatically to each client's account.

. Almost all insurance companies have pledged to return some money to their clients, in order to help them overcome these troubled times. The exact value of the refund depends on the carrier. While some companies offer only 10% for the premiums paid in April and May, others offer as much as 35%, while other companies will return a fixed sum of money. Other companies will provide rebates in the form of discounts for future premiums. In the case of refunds, the money is sent automatically to each client's account. Less traffic on the roads . This benefits both the insurers and their clients. The traffic has dropped below 50% and, as a direct consequence, the number of claims has also decreased significantly. In some states, new insurance laws have been imposed and the insurance companies that did not pledge to financially help their clients were obliged to provide financial help.

. This benefits both the insurers and their clients. The traffic has dropped below 50% and, as a direct consequence, the number of claims has also decreased significantly. In some states, new insurance laws have been imposed and the insurance companies that did not pledge to financially help their clients were obliged to provide financial help. Failure to pay insurance premiums on time no longer leads to policy cancelation. Insurance providers and their regulators realize these aren't normal times due to the coronavirus outbreak. Insurance companies are offering new programs and procedures to assist drivers who may have suffered a job loss, reduced hours, or medical issues. Drivers who need assistance should contact their insurers for help and guidance. In many cases, companies allow drivers to skip one or two payments. Furthermore, insurers now waive late payment fees for those who still manage to pay their bills.

Insurance providers and their regulators realize these aren't normal times due to the coronavirus outbreak. Insurance companies are offering new programs and procedures to assist drivers who may have suffered a job loss, reduced hours, or medical issues. Drivers who need assistance should contact their insurers for help and guidance. In many cases, companies allow drivers to skip one or two payments. Furthermore, insurers now waive late payment fees for those who still manage to pay their bills. Car Insurance companies provide extended grace periods. Given the current situation, most insurance providers are extending grace periods and halting cancellations for customers who can't make their payments. Many car insurance providers have announced case-by-case programs to assist customers who have financial troubles.

Given the current situation, most insurance providers are extending grace periods and halting cancellations for customers who can't make their payments. Many car insurance providers have announced case-by-case programs to assist customers who have financial troubles. Flexible payment options . Some carriers allow drivers to provide a financially manageable premium or provide a partial payment. Not all companies have implemented this feature, so clients should ask first if this is possible with their car insurance provider.

. Some carriers allow drivers to provide a financially manageable premium or provide a partial payment. Not all companies have implemented this feature, so clients should ask first if this is possible with their car insurance provider. Extended coverage for personal auto insurance . Individuals who use their personal cars to deliver goods, food and medical supplies can benefit from extended coverage from their carrier and be protected while making deliveries. Before getting the extra protection, the client must talk with customer support and receive approval.

. Individuals who use their personal cars to deliver goods, food and medical supplies can benefit from extended coverage from their carrier and be protected while making deliveries. Before getting the extra protection, the client must talk with customer support and receive approval. Switching to a new insurer is not recommended. Drivers can't just simply switch to a new insurer and obtain cheaper premiums. However, in this involuntarily pause caused by the coronavirus outbreak, drivers can research their insurance options and check if they need to make changes to their coverages, insurance company, or deductibles.

Drivers can't just simply switch to a new insurer and obtain cheaper premiums. However, in this involuntarily pause caused by the coronavirus outbreak, drivers can research their insurance options and check if they need to make changes to their coverages, insurance company, or deductibles. Drivers who are no longer using their cars to drive to work can get a discount . Drivers should contact their insurers to see if they can dial back the declared mileage until the crisis is over. Many insurance companies have already announced automatic premium rebate programs.

. Drivers should contact their insurers to see if they can dial back the declared mileage until the crisis is over. Many insurance companies have already announced automatic premium rebate programs. Canceling coverage during this time should be avoided . Most drivers still need to drive their cars to grocery stores or to medical appointments. Cars can still get stolen or damaged by natural events like storms, floods, or tornadoes. Also, insurance providers don't like to see lapses in coverage, and they can raise their premiums after the crisis is over.

. Most drivers still need to drive their cars to grocery stores or to medical appointments. Cars can still get stolen or damaged by natural events like storms, floods, or tornadoes. Also, insurance providers don't like to see lapses in coverage, and they can raise their premiums after the crisis is over. The current crisis doesn't affect the ability to file a claim . While the coronavirus pandemic is no reason for affecting the driver's ability to file a claim and get the car repaired, this crisis can cause some delays. Most insurance providers are offering online claims portals where drivers can upload documents, photos of the vehicle, and any property damage. Also, claims adjusters may ask drivers to shoot videos that highlight vehicle damages, so they can appraise the damages remotely.

. While the coronavirus pandemic is no reason for affecting the driver's ability to file a claim and get the car repaired, this crisis can cause some delays. Most insurance providers are offering online claims portals where drivers can upload documents, photos of the vehicle, and any property damage. Also, claims adjusters may ask drivers to shoot videos that highlight vehicle damages, so they can appraise the damages remotely. Dealing with a collision or with a police stop has changed. Drivers should perform all of the duties that are required to do by law while trying to put as much distance between themselves and the other driver as possible. They can do that by placing their documents - driver's licenses, registration, and insurance cards - on the hood of their cars, then letting the other party photograph them with their smartphone, then doing the same with their documents. While being stopped by the police, drivers should do exactly what they are told to do.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"The coronavirus outbreak has affected nearly every corner of American citizens' lives. The car insurance has also had to adapt and make some changes", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Company Name: Internet Marketing Company

Person for contact: Gurgu C

Phone Number: (818) 359-3898

Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.org

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/587948/Car-Insurance-Changes-Caused-By-The-Coronavirus-Pandemic