SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Announces The Release of the Doctor-Vid.com Platform for Tele-Medicine Remote Patient E-Video Sessions

The company announced today, the deployment of the Doctor-Vid.com platform for Doctor/Patient scheduling of E-Video sessions solving the immediate issues caused by the global lockdown challenges being created by the COVID19 Pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2020 / SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) releases a Tele-Medicine platform with a rich suite of features enabling Doctor's and their Assistants to manage scheduling, messaging, notifications and remote sessions by E-video, with a selection of the most popular E-Video Conferencing utilities available in the markets. Additionally, the E-billing allows for Pre or Post Pay for the sessions.

How it works? The current integrated solutions include, Go-to-Meeting, Google Hangouts and Zoom. The Doctor's can simply select their preference and activate with existing credentials or opt-in by signing up for a service package.

Massimo Barone CEO stated "The need for Business Continuity and Digital Transformation has combined to become a priority and to manage the simple day-to-day scheduling of meetings which has become a challenge specifically for the Health Industry as a whole. We have the flexibility of retooling our applications to meet the immediate needs of various industries or markets. We see this as a long-term solution offering and expanding the platform into a marketplace for all various types of Clinics and Practices, including introducing claims processing and payments distribution. Our focus is the billing and payments component with the added benefit of now having virtualized our main platforms to meet the needs of our clients"

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in FinTech & PayTech specialized industry applications for the cloud and mobility to global markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, Digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

Massimo Barone CEO mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc OTC:SMKG 1-844-843-7296 News@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

We seek safe harbor.

SOURCE: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588009/SmartCard-Marketing-Systems-Inc-OTCSMKG-Announces-The-Release-of-the-Doctor-Vidcom-Platform-for-Tele-Medicine-Remote-Patient-E-Video-Sessions