Herzeliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) - InnoCan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) ("InnoCan" or the "Company") announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, InnoCan Pharma Ltd. of Herzliya Israel, has announced today that the Management of InnoCan has appointed Prof. Daniel Offen, of the Sackler School of Medicine, Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University, to its Scientific Advisory Committee.

Recently, on April 17th InnoCan announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, InnoCan Pharma Ltd. of Herzliya Israel, has entered into a sponsored research agreement dated April 17, 2020 (the "Research Agreement") with Ramot at Tel Aviv University ("Ramot") to collaborate with Tel Aviv university to develop a novel, revolutionary approach to treat COVID-19 by using cannabidiol (CBD) loaded exosomes ("CLX").

Professor Daniel Offen is a Full professor at Dept. of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry, Sackler Faculty of Medicine. Sagol School of Neuroscience, Tel Aviv University.

Prof. Offen studied molecular biology, at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. He furthered his education at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA, as a Post-Doctoral Fellow.

His work has concentrated on cell and gene therapy in neurodegenerative diseases. Offen published over 200 articles, review papers and book chapters and had file over 30 granted patents.

Prof. Offen is a co-founder of several biotechnology companies developing therapies for neurological disorders. One of them, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, developed cell treatment for ALS patients, and is now in Phase III clinical trial.

Prof. Offen states: "I am glad to join the scientific advisory committee of InnoCan Pharma. We, InnoCan Pharma and the University of Tel Aviv are joining the forces now to develop, what we expect to be, a revolutionary approach to fight multiple diseases. Based on my personal experience, I feel that our approach treating COVID-19 disease with a combination of exosomes and CBD molecules hold a great potential. Each component itself has its own potential to treat the impact of the virus in the human body." And he further comments: "Exosomes research is a relatively new field in the stem cell sector. Yoram Drucker, and I worked together establishing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and he is one of the founders of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. another NASDAQ listed stem cell biotech company. Yoram brings his experience in the stem cell area and I am glad to be a part of the Team now."



Yoram Drucker, Founder and VP Business Development of InnoCan: "The partnership of Innocan and Prof. Offen is an important milestone in the history of our company. Our idea to combine very new stem cell technology with well-known effects of CBD and the highly experienced team of Prof. Offen found open ears at the University of Tel Aviv. We can't wait to start and see first results which considered to support our theory."

About InnoCan Pharma Corporation

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan Pharma Israel"), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol ("CBD"). InnoCan and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the COVID-19 Corona Virus. CBD-Loaded Exosomes hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of anti-inflammatory properties and help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

The Company signed on a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release Liposome to be administrated by Injection. The company plans, together with Prof. Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University to test the Liposome platform on several potential indications. The company is also working on a dermal product integrating CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of InnoCan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

