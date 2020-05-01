Anzeige
Freitag, 01.05.2020

WKN: A2PGJ2 ISIN: US98980L1017 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:59 Uhr
123,50 Euro
-11,00
-8,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,50124,0030.04.
122,50124,0030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2020 | 22:41
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Video Communications to Release Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) will release results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.us. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and remain up for approximately one week.

About Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

Press Relations
Colleen Rodriguez
Global PR Lead for Zoom
press@zoom.us

Investor Relations
Tom McCallum
Head of Investor Relations for Zoom
408.675.6738
investors@zoom.us

