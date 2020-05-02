

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) said it has withdrawn its fiscal year 2020 outlook, due to the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company said it remains confident in its structural growth prospects as it builds a more diverse mixed-signal business with a balanced market exposure, focused in high-growth segments of its target end markets.



The company noted that it will publish its results for the quarter ended 27 March 2020 on 6 May 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken