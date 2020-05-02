Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 02.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJ38 ISIN: US0304201033 Ticker-Symbol: AWC 
Tradegate
30.04.20
21:57 Uhr
111,34 Euro
-4,22
-3,65 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
DJ Utilities
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
110,74111,8430.04.
110,70111,5430.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN WATER WORKS
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC111,34-3,65 %