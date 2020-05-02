

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) is in talks to buy Softomotive Ltd., a UK-based provider of robotic process automation solutions, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



If a final decision is made, the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, the report said. No final decision has been made and talks could still fall apart.



The report didn't disclose any potential terms of the deal.



Softomotive specializes in robot process automation technology, or software. The company's products are used in the health-care, banking, insurance and telecommunications industries.



Softomotive was founded in 2005 in Greece and moved its headquarters to London in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

