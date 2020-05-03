OMAHA, May 2 (WNM/Reuters/David Shepardson/Jonathan Stempel) - Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines in April, Chairman Warren Buffett said Saturday at the company's annual meeting, saying "the world has changed" for the aviation industry. The conglomerate had held sizeable positions in the airlines, including an 11% stake in Delta Air Lines, 10% of American Airlines Co, 10% of Southwest Airlines Co and 9% of United Airlines at the end of 2019, according to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...