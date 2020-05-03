A very good week for our ATX with a 5,61% gain and Bawag more than 24% stronger. Tons of News from Porr, UBM, ams (2), Vienna Stock Exchange, Bawag, Marinomed, Strabag (2), A1 Telekom Austria, Palfinger (2), Wienerberger, OMV, Palfinger, Amag, Andritz, Erste Group. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 5,61% to 2.227,15 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -30,12%. Up to now there were 34 days with a positive and 50 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 31,03% away, from the low 36,56%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,64%, the weakest is Monday with -1,44%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 25,87% in front of Bawag 24,28% and Warimpex 11,74%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -5,92% in front of Andritz -5,06% and ...

