

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Sunday that it has received Emergency Use Authorization from U.S. FDA for its new Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody test to help determine if a patient has been exposed with the coronavirus.



The company specified that its serology test, Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2, has a specificity greater than 99.8% and 100% sensitivity(14 Days post-PCR confirmation).



The company noted that the test is available on Roche's cobas e analysers which are widely available around the world.



Roche has already started shipping the new antibody test to leading laboratories globally and will ramp up production capacity to high double-digit millions per month to serve healthcare systems in countries accepting the CE mark as well as the U.S.



'I am in particular pleased about the high specificity and sensitivity of our test, which is crucial to support health care systems around the world with a reliable tool to better manage the COVID-19 health crisis', said Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group.



Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 is an immunoassay for the in-vitro qualitative detection of antibodies (including IgG) to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in human serum and plasma.



'Roche is committed to helping laboratories deliver fast, accurate, and reliable results to healthcare professionals and their patients', said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics.



