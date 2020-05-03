Michael Dennis Murphy: A True Testament To The American Dream

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2020 / Michael Dennis Murphy (born November 16, 1984) is an American Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2009 with a bachelor degree in Business Management & Real Estate Development, and a minor in Marketing. He grew up working in the automotive industry, and by the age of 24, he became the youngest general manager of an Automotive Retail franchise. As of 2020, Michael Dennis Murphy's accomplishments include turning a bottom 10% Southeast Toyota dealership into a top 10% in just one year (2017), donating over a quarter-million dollars to charity, 6-time RBC Heritage PRO-AM PGA classic champion years (2003, 2005, 2007, 2010, and 2011), and 9 other top 10 Pro-Am finishes.

As the first of his family to graduate from college and through his professional automotive career, Michael grew Murphy Auto Group from 1 to 5 dealerships throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Central Florida. In the year of 2015, Michael Dennis Murphy married his wife Sylvana Murphy. Sylvana supports Michael and Murphy Auto Group through Public Relations. On October 8th, 2020 the Murphy Auto Group family expanded as Mike and Sylvana welcomed their first child, Reagan Murphy.

Michael Dennis Murphy credits his success to both his father Dennis Murphy and his mentor Chris Ruisi. Various self-help and strategic books guide him along his journey. Authors include Mark Divine, Leif Babin, Jocko Willink, Chris Ruisi, and Chris Collins. It is no coincidence that most of the authors listed are Navy Seals and Murphy is a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, Forces United, Support 1, Brian Bill Foundation and favors hiring veterans after active duty to join Murphy Auto Group.



To follow Mike Murphy's journey, follow him here.

Danielle DeSimone

Chief Editor Next Wave Marketing

Danielle@nextwavemktg.com

SOURCE: Michael Dennis Murphy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588133/Michael-Dennis-Murphy-A-True-Testament-To-The-American-Dream