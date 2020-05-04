Nokia Oyj: Nokia and Vodafone Hutchison Australia unlock low-band 5G spectrum

Press Release

Nokia and Vodafone Hutchison Australia unlock low-band 5G spectrum

First 5G low-band NR700Mhz deployment in field test environment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region

Will enhance customer experience by complementing 3.5Ghz deployment

Will expand Vodafone Australia's 5G outdoor and indoor coverage

4 May 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) today announced that they are complementing their 3.5Ghz 5G rollout, with the first deployment of low-band NR700Mhz spectrum in a field test environment in a 5G network in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Once live, the use of 700Mhz spectrum will enhance VHA's 5G network coverage, improve the indoor coverage experience and deliver high-speed 5G connectivity to customers where it is being made available. Combined with its 5G spectrum in the 3.5Ghz band, VHA will be equipped to deliver a compelling combination of speed, capacity and coverage to its customers.

The solution utilizes Nokia's AirScale product range and is being tested on some of VHA's 5G sites in and around Parramatta in Western Sydney. The 700Mhz spectrum will be rolled out to selected areas as part of VHA's 5G rollout. Nokia Global Services will play a crucial role, providing project planning, installation, and network optimization services. Where it optimises network performance, Nokia and Vodafone experts will repurpose the 700MHz spectrum to 5G 700Mhz enabling the delivery of new 5G services, whilst maintaining the performance of the existing 4G network.

Iñaki Berroeta, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA), said: "We are proud to be showcasing this innovative use of the lowest band spectrum available in Australia with the first live test deployment of 5G on low-band 700Mhz spectrum in our region. Our partnership with Nokia has enabled us to deliver an innovative solution with our customers' experience front of mind. Incorporating 700Mhz spectrum will complement our existing 5G network plans and help deliver the benefits of 5G's speed, capacity and coverage."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: "We have worked closely with Vodafone Hutchison Australia to achieve this important milestone. This demonstrates Nokia's continued commitment to delivering innovative services across our 5G portfolio, while meeting Vodafone's requirement for widespread 5G coverage. We look forward to continuing this incredible partnership moving forward."

Resources

Webpage: Nokia 5G

Webpage: Nokia AirScale



About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) is an Australian telecommunications company providing mobile and fixed broadband services. VHA's 4G mobile network covers more than 22 million Australians, and Vodafone nbn fixed broadband services is available in capital cities and selected regional centres.

VHA is a 50:50 joint venture between Vodafone Group Plc and Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited. As at 31 December, 2019, VHA's mobile customer base was more than 5.7 million.

