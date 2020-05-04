Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2GS ISIN: CA10527B1085 Ticker-Symbol: A1DC 
Stuttgart
30.04.20
16:09 Uhr
0,083 Euro
-0,003
-3,60 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRAND X LIFESTYLE
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRAND X LIFESTYLE CORP0,083-3,60 %