

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO), a producer-independent distributor of steel and metal products, reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss was 21 million euros, compared to a loss of 10 million euros last year. Loss per share was 0.21 euro, compared to loss of 0.10 euro a year ago.



Operating income or EBITDA was 21 million euros, within projected range, but significantly below prior year's 34 million euros.



Sales decreased 14.9 percent from last year to 1.4 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020 due to lower volumes and prices.



Sales through digital channels increased at a rapidly accelerating rate to 35 percent, compared to 27 percent a year ago.



Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects a considerable decline in shipments and sales sequentially. Against this background, the company expects a negative EBITDA in the low double-digit million euro range.



Further for fiscal year 2020, the company said no quantitative outlook can currently be given due to the uncertainties about the further development of the COVID-19 crisis.



Depending on the duration of the crisis, a considerable burden on earnings and a positive cash flow from operating activities are to be expected.



Citing the company's sound financial situation, there are no plans to claim state aid with the exception of short-time working.



