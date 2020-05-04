

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to drift lower on Monday as U.S.-China tensions rise over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.



U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that there is 'enormous evidence' that the novel coronavirus outbreak began in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that Beijing has refused to give international scientists access to learn what happened.



According to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report, U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak so it would have time to hoard medical supplies.



President Donald Trump said the virus has proved more devastating than he had expected and the death toll in the United States may reach as high as 100,000.



Asian markets tumbled along with U.S. stock futures as U.S.-China trade war fears returned to the fore and reports suggested that North and South Korean troops fired at each other in the demilitarized zone, though no casualties or equipment damage were reported on either side.



The euro area real GDP could remain well below the level seen at the end of 2019 until the end of 2022 under severe situation, the European Central Bank said.



The region's economy is expected to shrink as much as 12 percent in a severe scenario amid increased uncertainty surrounding the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The annual figure under the severe scenario reflects a quarterly real GDP growth reaching a trough of around -15 percent in the second quarter of 2020, followed by a protracted and incomplete recovery, entailing quarterly growth rates of around 6 percent in the third quarter and 3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences said it plans to get its drug Remdesivir to patients within days after getting U.S. backing for emergency use.



Gold traded flat and the dollar firmed up while oil prices dipped on continued concerns about oversupply and storage capacity.



Final Purchasing Managers' survey results and investor confidence data from euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as Exxon Mobil Corp. posted its first quarterly loss in at least 32 years and sobering comments from Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. fueled worries about the coronavirus pandemic's impact.



A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity plunged to a record low, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan warned of a 'severe' contraction and President Donald Trump threatened China with tariffs over coronavirus, adding to the downbeat sentiment.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 3.2 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 2.8 percent.



U.K. stocks saw a substantial move to the downside on Friday, while other European markets were closed for the May Day holiday.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 2.3 percent as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged a 'comprehensive plan' to lift the lockdown.



