Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913048 ISIN: FR0005175080 Ticker-Symbol: TGNA 
Stuttgart
30.04.20
15:47 Uhr
1,662 Euro
+0,060
+3,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6681,70408:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSGENE
TRANSGENE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRANSGENE SA1,662+3,75 %