Inositec, a pioneer in the development of life-saving small molecule drugs based on the natural compound inositol hexaphosphate (IP6), announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent covering its platform of inositol phosphate analogs and specifically INS-3001, an inhibitor of pathological soft tissue calcification. Calcification, particularly in arterial walls and cardiac valves, leads to high cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Inositec is developing INS-3001 for a number of cardiovascular indications caused by calcification, including aortic valve stenosis. U.S. patent number 10,624,909 covers specifically the composition of matter and use of inositol derivatives for conditions related to pathological calcium crystallization.

"The issuance of this strong composition of matter patent with its broad claims confirms the innovative nature of our therapeutic approach and allows us to bring our drug candidates to those patients who need them most. The first indication for our lead asset INS-3001 is aortic valve stenosis and we look forward to continuing our progress towards clinical studies," stated Dr. Mattias Ivarsson, CEO of Inositec.

About INS-3001

INS-3001 is a calcification inhibitor based on IP6. In preclinical studies, INS-3001 was found to display superior efficacy, and more favorable pharmacokinetic and tolerability profiles than IP6 itself. The scientific foundations supporting the role of INS-3001 in several potential therapeutic indications has been rigorously validated in a variety of preclinical calcification models. INS-3001 was well tolerated in these preclinical studies.

About Inositec

Inositec is pioneering the development of life-saving small molecule drugs based on inositol phosphate, a natural facilitator of diverse cellular functions. Using its broadly applicable Inositune technology to adjust the chemical and physical properties of inositol phosphate (IP6) analogs, Inositec is developing a novel class of drugs currently focusing on high-unmet medical needs related to calcification disorders. Inositec was founded in December 2015 based on the award-winning research of Dr. Mattias Ivarsson, Prof. Jean-Christophe Leroux and Prof. Bastien Castagner at ETH Zurich, Switzerland. Further information can be found at www.inositec.com.

