Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-05-04 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 31.05.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 3 TLN 31.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 31.05.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2020 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 3 RIG 06.05.2020 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2020 - Harju Elekter HAE1T Annual General TLN 31.05.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 - Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN 10.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.05.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 - Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 3 TLN 10.05.2020 Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend ex-date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGB003021B date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Dividend record VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000022A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2020 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2020 LITGRID LGD1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2020 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.05.2020 Amber Grid AMG1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2020 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2020 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.05.2020 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2020 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.05.2020 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2020 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.