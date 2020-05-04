Timeshare Consumer Association (TCA): Timeshare Owners' Body - Aims To Get Money Back

Flight cancellations - continued maintenance fees -Exacerbated by lockdown

London, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / A campaign to get back millions of pounds for timeshare owners has been launched by consumer watchdog Timeshare Consumer Association (TCA).

They are concerned that owners will have been paying out big maintenance fees to resort companies when they have been unable to take their holidays because of the pandemic shutdown.

And the misery is likely to go on for British timeshare owners as the Spanish government is considering extending the closure of its borders until October. British travellers who are not resident or are not in possession of a green residency certificate should not attempt to enter the country.

It comes as the Competition and Markets Authority announced that firms who fail to refund people for cancelled holidays, flights and associated activities such as weddings because of the virus outbreak could be taken to court if they flout the law.

But the Timeshare Consumer Association says timeshare owners are also missing out to the tune of millions of pounds.

The TCA has now launched an on-line Maintenance Survey to gather vital information from timeshare owners "so that we can better understand the situation faced in relation to their maintenance fees with the objective to seek refunds for those affected."

The body is keen to hear if maintenance has already been paid and how much for the period when no-one has been able to use their timeshare property now or in the future due to the Covid-19 outbreak. They also want to know whether any holiday was cancelled and whether they had already paid, whether they have received a refund or credit note towards the missed week/s, and if flights have been refunded.

"There are millions of pounds currently sat in timeshare developers' pockets and their stance is to offer worthless promissory notes, similar to those being offered illegally by airlines and tour operators," said a TCA spokesman Charles Drummond-Moray. "We have cash rich timeshare companies invoicing for yearly maintenance costs and the poor timeshare owners get hammered again.

"The CMA has launched investigations into this flouting of the law but timeshare owners appear to have been ignored and individuals could be due thousands of pounds."

On Thursday (April 30) the CMA announced that four out of five complaints it received about the Covid-19 crisis were about cancellations of flights and holidays, and the payment of refunds - with holiday makers facing pressure from airlines and holiday companies to take vouchers instead of refunds for journeys and accommodation.

The CMA said consumer law requires a full refund if a contract to provide promised goods or services has been cancelled. And that includes not only if no service is being provided because of the Covid-19 restrictions during the "lockdown' but also if the consumer has to cancel because of the restrictions.

Are you due a refund?

TCA has just launched their 2020 Timeshare Management Fee survey. "We are asking as many people as possible to complete it and all you need to do is go to the website www.timeshareconsumerassociation.org.uk and register," said Charles Drummond-Moray.

