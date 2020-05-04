LeoVegas launches LiveCasino.com

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas is launching its second brand on its proprietary multibrand platform. LiveCasino.com has the potential to be the preferred choice for anyone who loves Live Casino and the ambition is to take the leading position in the gaming market's fastest growing product category.

"We are proud and excited to launch LiveCasino.com on our proprietary technical platform. The team has done a fantastic job of taking the entire Live Casino experience to a whole new level" comments Gustaf Hagman, LeoVegas' Group CEO. "LiveCasino.com is now being launched globally in a number of English-speaking countries, and the ambition is to launch in several of the Group's locally licensed markets going forward. Given our ambition to take a position as the global leader in online casino, it is natural to offer a brand targeted at Live Casino. We want to create a natural gathering place for everyone who loves playing games such as roulette and blackjack. The brand offers a unique and innovate way to log in and register as a customer. This is industry-first and contributes to it being the best gaming experience in Live Casino."

LiveCasino.com has been developed and launched by Brands of Leo, the Group's multibrand unit, and will be run by the same team that created the GoGoCasino brand. The team has support from LeoVegas' central organisation and proprietary technical platform, and thereby benefits from the Group's aggregate strengths in the form of its game offering, payment solutions, marketing and compliance as well as other experience and economies of scale. The aim of the multibrand strategy combined with LeoVegas' proprietary technology is to launch more customised brands in the future and thereby complement and diversify the brand portfolio.

The Live Casino Market

The global live casino market is estimated to be worth approximately EUR 5.0 bn this year, according to H2 Gambling Capital. The live casino market is in a strong phase of growth. This is because games like roulette and blackjack have a high recognition factor from land-based casinos as more and more gaming is moving online at the same time that product innovation has helped broaden the segment. The average annual growth rate (CAGR) for the live casino market has been 27% during the last ten years.

About LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

For Further Information, Please Contact:



Gustaf Hagman

Group CEO

+46-(0)-8-410-367-66

gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik

Director of Investor Relationsand Corporate Finance

+46-73-512-07-20

philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

