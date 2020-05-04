Shares Concerned: Median Technologies (ISIN: FR0011049824)

Relevant Market: Euronext Growth Paris

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) is announcing that on March 30, 2020, it concluded a new liquidity contract with the Company Louis Capital Markets in accordance with the Amafi charter. The contract will take effect on the morning of May 4, 2020.

This liquidity contract was concluded in accordance with the decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable since January 1, 2019, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as a permitted market practice1

The End of the Liquidity Contract with AUREL BGC

The companies Median Technologies and AUREL BGC terminated the liquidity contract that was concluded on May 4, 2011. This termination took effect on April 30, 2020 in the evening.

On this date of April 30, 2020 in the evening, the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares,

€173,829.64 in cash.

It should be recalled that as of December 31, 2019, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

22,458 shares,

€141,002.52 in cash.

Regarding the implementation of the new contract concluded with LOUIS CAPITAL MARKETS, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

4,404 shares transferred from the old liquidity contract,

€173,829.64 in cash from the old liquidity contract.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy.Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. ISIN: FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French "PEA-PME" investment scheme. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com*

______________________

1 The situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity contract, mentioned in the liquidity contract, are as follows:

Suspension of the contract: Under the conditions referred to in article 5 of the afore-mentioned AMF decision. Termination of the contract: At the end of the first 6 months of the first year, the Contract can be terminated at any time by the Issuer, with a 15 day notice under the conditions for closing the liquidity account provided for in the liquidity contract .- By the Animator, with a 15 day notice. The contract is automatically terminated when the parties cannot, in the situation provided for in article 3.4 (balance of the liquidity account), agree on the action to be taken on the Contract. By the Facilitator when the Liquidity Provider contract which binds the Moderator to Euronext Paris is terminated.

