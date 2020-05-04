Barclays today announced the launch of a co-location presence in Frankfurt for BARX Futures, further enhancing its execution offering on EUREX.

The new platform is the sixth global hub in the BARX Futures network and will allow clients to connect direct to EUREX in Frankfurt from anywhere in the world. By locally hosting BARX engines, this new offering will significantly improve both algo performance and market access latency.

Barclays is the first Fidessa hosted execution broker to provide this service and today's announcement reaffirms Barclays mission to provide clients with the highest quality of architecture, resilience and performance on major listed derivatives markets.

Naseer Al-Khudairi, Global Head of Markets Electronic Trading and Digital Strategy at Barclays said:

"This is an exciting addition to the BARX platform as we continue to make significant investments to our electronic offering. We are continually innovating to provide clients with the solutions they need and access to global futures and options exchanges, along with a suite of algorithmic trading strategies."

BARX is Barclays cross-asset electronic trading platform, which enables clients to optimise execution performance by accessing deep pools of liquidity through Barclays innovative and evolving trading technology solutions. Clients can trade with BARX across equities, fixed income, futures and FX.

Notes to Editors:

Barclays continues to deliver on its electronic product plans, including: In eFICC, Barclays joined FX Spot Stream as a liquidity provider, and eBooks in Rates and Credit continue to expand Completed the roll out of a new Smart Order Router in US Equities



Barclays remains committed to its Markets business and continued to deliver throughout Q120: Markets income of £2,422m (Q119: £1,369m) was the best ever quarter on a comparable basis FICC income increased 106% to £1,858m driven by a strong performance in macro and credit reflecting increased client activity and spread widening Equities income increased 21% to £564m driven by equity derivatives, which were impacted by high levels of volatility



About Barclays:

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

