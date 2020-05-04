Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020
WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Stuttgart
04.05.20
08:22 Uhr
14,540 Euro
+0,540
+3,86 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2020 | 09:34
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

London, May 4

Oxford Instruments plc

Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), Oxford Instruments plc has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.

The NSM can be accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information contact:

Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com

