OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR Newswire
London, May 4
Oxford Instruments plc
Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
In accordance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules (disclosure of rights attached to equity shares), Oxford Instruments plc has today uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) a copy of its articles of association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares.
The NSM can be accessed at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
For further information contact:
Susan Johnson-Brett
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0)1865 393324
Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com
