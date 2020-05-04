Stephen Haswell Joins Dodge & Cox Worldwide Investments Ltd.

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Dodge & Cox announced today that Stephen Haswell has joined the firm. He will lead the firm's non-U.S. business development and client service efforts from Dodge & Cox's London office. He will be relocating to the United Kingdom from Munich, Germany, and thereafter will be named Managing Director of Dodge & Cox Worldwide Investments Ltd. Dodge & Cox Worldwide Investments is the sole distributor of the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Fund plc, an Ireland-domiciled UCITS*.

Mr. Haswell brings over 26 years of investment management industry distribution expertise to the firm and broad-based perspective developed in leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. He previously served as Managing Director, Head of Europe, Middle East & Africa at Macquarie Investment Management, where he was responsible for leading distribution strategy and execution efforts across that firm's sales, marketing, and client service teams in those regions. Prior to that role, he spent 20 years at MFS Investment Management, culminating in leadership responsibility for its non-U.S. distribution efforts.

Mr. Haswell will be nominated to the Board of Directors of the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc. Managed by Dodge & Cox's Investment Committees, the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds consist of three UCITS Funds available to clients outside the United States The investment strategies of the UCITS Funds mirror those of the U.S.-based Dodge & Cox Funds, and are governed by the firm's proven investment approach which is based on deep fundamental research, a long-term investment horizon, and a strict valuation discipline.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve Haswell to Dodge & Cox. His depth of experience across the investment management industry and understanding of markets and clients' needs outside the United States will be invaluable in supporting our efforts to continue globalizing our client base through our UCTIS funds," said Charles F. Pohl, Chairman of Dodge & Cox.

* As an Irish Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS) compliant fund, Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc may freely market and sell shares in these funds throughout the European Economic Area where the UCITS has complied with the notification and cross-border registration processes under the UCITS Directive or otherwise complies with applicable law.

Founded in 1930, Dodge & Cox manages over U.S. $266 billion for individual and institutional investors in mutual funds, UCITS, and private accounts, as of 31 March 2020. Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds PLC (UCITS distribution) launched in 2009. For more information on the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds, please visit our website at www.dodgeandcoxworldwide.com.