The public body responsible for expanding access to electricity is seeking consultants to prepare a tender for rural PV mini-grids.Mozambican electricity access body the Fundo de Energia (Funae) has issued a request for expressions of interest to seek consultants to draft feasibility studies and project outlines for 11 solar mini grids. The agency said the studies will be backed by the World Bank's Energy for All program, which is being administered in Mozambique by Funae and state-owned utility Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM). Consultants have until May 19 to submit expressions of interest. ...

