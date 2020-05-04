On April 24, 2020, H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) published its interim report for the first quarter of 2020 with information on the company's financial situation. The current rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares of class B (HDW B, ISIN code SE0009889405, order book ID 147691) and the warrants (HDW TO 2 B, ISIN code SE0012453645, order book ID 175418) of H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB