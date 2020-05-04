

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI results are due. Final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone manufacturing PMI data is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency dropped against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.0936 against the greenback, 116.77 against the yen, 1.0539 against the franc and 0.8788 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



