Partnership Leverages DataOps and Low-Code Platforms for Swift Transformation of Digital Capabilities Across Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities

PwC, Cognite, and OutSystems have formed a strategic partnership to deliver unprecedented digital transformation solutions for manufacturing, energy and utility customers. The partnership empowers industrial data scientists and engineers to operationalise data and develop applications by abstracting complex data pipelines, data contextualisation, and application development tasks.

The new partnership will allow companies to go from idea to application in a matter of weeks instead of years using Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), a proven world-leading, industrially focused data operations platform, the OutSystems leading low-code development platform, and PwC's change management and digital strategies to operate and scale. The time savings is a result of using low-code application development capabilities to integrate contextualised data to solve real problems.

The first project for the trio of companies is already in motion through the PwC Energy Experience Center in Norway where Cognite, OutSystems, and PwC serve a common manufacturing customer Aarbakke.

"Aarbakke relies on operators' skill and domain knowledge to drive operations, and this application helps deliver data to them to increase visibility and improve decision making," said Rolf Thu, IT and Smartfactory R&D manager at Aarbakke. "With readily available contextualised data from Cognite Data Fusion and the speed of app development enabled by the OutSystems platform, PwC's developers have been able to rapidly build and deploy this solution."

"PwC is in the business of helping businesses succeed with change and workplaces of the future, and we are committed to partnering with technology platform leaders in the industry," said Eirik Rasmussen, partner and leader of the Energy Experience Center. "With this partnership, we are uniquely positioned to solve manufacturing, energy, and utility challenges."

"We're looking forward to joining PwC, Cognite and other industry leaders to help customers take their businesses to the next level," said Peter Dunlap, vice president of channels and alliances with OutSystems. "The agreement extends the company's longstanding partnership with PwC, which has helped customers in many industries build powerful business apps. Transforming these industries using technology and innovation will be so important to so many people, and this partnership is uniquely positioned to drive value for these customers."

"Working with OutSystems and PwC is an excellent opportunity for us to deliver value by playing to each of our strengths," said Dr. John Markus Lervik, CEO and co-founder of Cognite. "We liberate and contextualise OT, IT and visual data, OutSystems leads in helping companies rapidly develop their applications and integrate them with CDF as unified data source, and PwC provides the expertise and consultancy for change management. The process from strategy to scalable innovation and value realisation is accelerated by working together as partners."

A data-driven manufacturing masterclass on How Digital Strategy, DataOps Platforms and Low Code Platforms Work Together will be offered online on May 12, 1600-1700 Central European Time, and 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time and will feature how PwC, Cognite, and OutSystems solve digitalisation challenges of a manufacturing customer. Register for the masterclass here.

About PwC and the Energy Experience Center

PWC is a global professional services company encompassing accounting, consulting and law services. Every day, we go to work to help public and private businesses strengthen their competitiveness and adjust for the future. In Norway, there are 2000 auditors, advisors and lawyers spread across 27 offices, with deep insights into local business and community life. Globally, the network spans 157 countries, with a total of 276,000 employees. This means that we can combine global knowledge with local expertise and solve some of the biggest challenges for our customers.

In PwC we support those who dare to invest, those who dare to re-imagine the possible and through that change the world for the better. This also applies to the oil and energy industry.

The PwC Energy Experience Center helps clients accelerate digital innovation and transformation. We offer an ecosystem of talents, solutions, and an environment that combines the best partnerships and advice to help our clients create next generation experiences for customers, employees, and partners. The Energy Experience Center is a showroom, both for our business clients and partners, who want to see our entire range of services and learn more about new technology and solutions.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Their key product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), empowers companies with contextualized OT/IT data to drive industrial applications that increase safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

