Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907912 ISIN: US2829141009 Ticker-Symbol: EGT 
Tradegate
04.05.20
08:00 Uhr
14,600 Euro
-0,900
-5,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
8X8 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40014,70010:03
14,40014,70010:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
8X8
8X8 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
8X8 INC14,600-5,81 %