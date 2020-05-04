Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Operational Update for WilPhoenix

With reference to our press release of 9 March 2020, Awilco Drilling PLC and Petrofac Facilities Management Limited (Petrofac) have agreed to delay the commencement of the Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee until 25th May 2020 and that WilPhoenix will be on Standby Rate for the period of the delay.



WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling's two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft. Awilco Drilling also has two new build rigs on order of Moss CS60 ECO MW design equipped for drilling in harsh environments, and independent options for additional two rigs of the same design.

