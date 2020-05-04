Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. John Percival has agreed to join the Company's Board of Advisors.

Mr. Percival is an accomplished entrepreneur and board member of several private and public mining companies in Australia, Canada and the United States. Previously as General Manager of Investments with Barclays Bank New Zealand Ltd., he was a successful fund manager where he managed over $450-million. Recently, he has played an integral role in raising over $100-million for resource investments in both Australia and New Zealand.

With over 50 years' experience in the financial markets with a focus on mining, he is considered an expert and specialist in investment strategies, with a special interest in precious metals, commodity markets and global investments. His experience and well-established network have assisted in funding numerous mining companies both private and public. He is considered by many to be a "go to" source for advisement on mining assets globally.

"It's with great pleasure that I have decided to join Bam Bam's Board of Advisors," stated Mr. Percival. "After my introduction and review of the Majuba Hill asset in Nevada I just knew that I wanted to be involved in the next potential Nevada mining discovery! This property has all the technical acumens I typically look for in a successful mining company. Strong management and board in Greenway and Goodwin, with proven ability to take an asset from exploration to full production in the USA. Superior exploration and geological work with a well known and respected Mr. Hunsaker. Its really just a perfect combination for a really great asset."

About the Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80. Three gold zones are outlined based on the historic data. The gold zone in the main target area overlaps with the oxide copper target zone that will be drilled in the upcoming program.

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

