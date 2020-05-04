Anzeige
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2020 | 10:41
Sveriges Riksbank: SEK CREDIT OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-05-04

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-05-04
Time for submission of bids:11.00-11.30 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-05-04 (at 3 pm)
Maturity date:2020-08-04
Duration:92 days
Offered volume:Unlimited
Lowest accepted bid volumeSEK 50 million
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
RateRepo rate + 0,20 percentage points

All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank, tel + 46 8 6966970 by 11.30 am on May 4, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se

Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CEST)

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)