Newzik develops software for the whole chain of the music score industry. In addition to tailoring its services to the needs of publishers and individual musicians, Newzik is currently the only company to support orchestras, opera houses and music schools in their digital transition.

The French company Newzik (legal name of the company: SyncSing), a leader in digital sheet music, is one of the few companies to have completed its fundraising (€3 million in private investment) despite the current situation, after using its own funds for development over the past five years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005300/en/

This crisis has strengthened the significance of Newzik's mission which, since 2015, has been to support professional, student and amateur musicians by developing digital tools that allow them to work remotely.

Newzik works on the digital migration of scores in cooperation with the leading publishers (Carl Fischer, Universal Edition, Schott Music, etc.) and counts among its clients renowned institutions such as the Vienna State Opera and the National Orchestra of the Ile-de-France. Newzik offers a genuine benefit in terms of productivity: fewer prints, fewer boxes sent by mail, fewer copies, better communication and, above all, fluidity in sharing musical content made possible by Newzik's new collaborative features. Its iOS application, available on the App Store, is already used by tens of thousands of musicians.

At present, with the closure of classrooms due to COVID-19, it is necessary to find new ways of working remotely. In terms of musical education, the benefits of digital technology have become even more evident.

Newzik's technology is founded on three main pillars:

a cloud-based library: download or purchase scores and build a digital library;

- professional working tools: an annotation palette, automatic or foot-switch page turning and audio recording;

- collaborative spaces: share annotations and scores in real-time based on the Google Docs model.

This round of funding aims to:

foster international ties with musical institutions, particularly in the United States;

- continue to develop unique, multi-platform products and revolutionary functionalities based on artificial intelligence.

The Newzik application is available free of charge on the App Store. Premium access is available via a subscription.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005300/en/

Contacts:

Newzik:

Aurélia Azoulay-Guetta

+33 1 82 88 28 78

aazoulay@newzik.com