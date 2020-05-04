GreenBox POS, LLC: California Business Journal Interviews Greenbox POS (GRBX) Chairman

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") Executive Vice President and Chairman Ben Errez was interviewed by the California Business Journal recently, discussing business update and Covid-19 impact on the Company's commercial activity.

"The long term implications and consequences of Covid-19 are speeding up the US and global adoption of the cashless society idea," Said Errez. "Many merchants stopped accepting cash and both consumers and business managers opt for digital payments. This is what GreenBox was built for."

Blockchain secured ledger, the heart of GreenBox technology, was designed and built on the digital payment concept from the ground up. Advancements in the area of privacy, security, reliability, and extendibility, in addition to recently announced technology reviews and certifications, all contribute to this success. Additional modules recently deployed and currently operational introduce further commercial opportunities for the Company.

"We definitely see the demand for blockchain ledgering to be in staggering volumes," continues Errez. "I see the opportunity canvas extend into the trillions, and GreenBox looks to put some brush strokes of its own on it."

The full article can be found here: https://calbizjournal.com/benerrez-greenbox/.

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

