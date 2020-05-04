Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Sensation! Manager-Legende heuert bei dieser Goldfirma an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS ISIN: FR0013154002 Ticker-Symbol: 56S1 
Tradegate
04.05.20
12:00 Uhr
213,80 Euro
-5,00
-2,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
213,40214,0012:58
213,60214,0012:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA213,80-2,29 %