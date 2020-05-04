New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, today announced the release of a podcast interview with Ilan Freeman, CEO of Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply ("Hakuna"), conducted by Stock Market Podcast.





In the podcast, Ilan Freeman discusses the following:

Current state of Hakuna from 2016

Growth initiatives

New acquisition targets

Merger with Sun Kissed

Position in the CBD marketplace

Availability in over 150 stores across the US

Marketing

and more...

To access the audio interview, select from any of the following providers:

Anchor.FM: https://anchor.fm/stock-market-podcast

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stock-market-podcast/id1509941030

Breaker: https://www.breaker.audio/stock-market-podcast

Google Podcasts: https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xZTRhY2Q0Yy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw%3D%3D

Overcast: https://overcast.fm/itunes1509941030/stock-market-podcast

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/6bp7q9e8

RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/stock-market-podcast-WaOVRA

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Xe0ze4aqIkm2gpRQOfzJM

"Our near exponential growth during Q1/Q2 this year has attracted a lot of industry interest," commented Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman. "In addition, we have seen demand increase over the past couple of months ahead of our expanded marketing efforts. With Sun Kissed expert team, 2020 and beyond will be a game changer."

"Working with Ilan Freeman over the past few months has further enhanced our commitment to Hakuna's rapid growth. Freeman and the team over at Hakuna continue to impress." said Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. He continued "This podcast is the first of many as our corporate expansion plans move forward full steam. We recently announced a letter of intent to acquire Numuni, run by the digital advertising specialist Robert Reynolds, creator of CPAlead. Stock Market Podcast has confirmed an interview with Robert Reynolds, details of which will be forthcoming."

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC PINK: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

Contact: invest@sunkissedindustries.com

