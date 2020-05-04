

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price and producer price inflation eased in April, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer prices index rose 10.94 percent year-on-year in April, after March's 11.86 percent increase. Economists had expected a 10.88 percent rise.



Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 31.32 percent annually in April. Prices for miscellaneous goods and services, and housing increased by 20.34 percent and 14.52 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.85 percent in April. Economists had expected a 0.60 percent increase.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the producer prices rose 6.71 percent on a yearly basis in April, slower than 8.50 percent increase in March.



Among the main industrial sectors, prices for capital goods grew 11.16 percent annually in April. Prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 11.02 percent and durable consumer goods prices rose 10.40 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods increased 7.52 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices fell 11.25 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.28 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

